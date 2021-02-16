Guide to buying a hybrid bicycle

Before buying a Hybrid Bike, choose the right bike frame size and always opt for a test ride on the one that is recommended for you.

With an increased focus on health and fitness, people are picking up cycling as a way of life. Cycling is one of the best cardio workout that offers a wealth of benefits. It also varies in intensity, thereby making it suitable for riders of all levels. Riding a bike is a wonderful workout that keeps you active and a great way to help shape a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally.

If you’re an urban fitness enthusiast, Hybrid bike is a great choice, as it can easily be ridden on city and dirt roads.

What are hybrid bikes?

Hybrid bikes have a relaxed geometry and come with tyre profiles ideal for city riding. Also, they may or may not come with a front suspension and are generally lighter than mountain bikes, making them ideal fitness bikes and commuters. These bikes, which ride great on roads, as well as dirt paths, are every multitasker’s dream. Hybrid bikes are also more popularly known as city bikes.

Hybrid cycles have flat and straight handlebars and an upright seat to help the rider sit comfortably with a good posture. Boasting lightweight alloy frames with thinner and smooth tyres, hybrid bikes allow you to ride at fast speeds without causing much strain to the body.

Hybrid bikes serve many purposes. They’re great for fitness, commuting, adventure, leisure and more. If you’re looking for a bike and aren’t sure what kind you should get, a hybrid is most likely the right choice.

In short, Hybrid bikes are versatile enough to handle the rigors of the daily fitness ride or the fun of a weekend long ride.

How to choose the right Hybrid Bike

There are various features of hybrid bikes and every model has its specific strengths. Some are especially fast on city roads and others are especially comfortable on dirt paths and trails. To narrow your search when you’re choosing a hybrid bike, the two key things you should consider are

How you want to ride

where you want to ride

If you want to ride for fitness, a Hybrid bike with a rigid fork and skinnier tyres is ideal for you. It gives you a quicker and lighter ride on the paved city road.

If you’re looking for a bike ideal for city as well as light off roading, consider a hybrid bike with a suspension fork as it will absorb bumps on the off road.

If you’re all about comfort, a hybrid bike with an upright geometry is perfect for you, as this puts you in a position to see the world around you. These recreational hybrid bikes have wider tyres for extra comfort, and some are equipped with lush features like a suspension seat post and saddles with extra cushioning.

Before buying a Hybrid Bike, choose the right bike frame size and always opt for a test ride on the one that is recommended for you.

Written by Sukanta Das, CEO, Firefox Bikes

