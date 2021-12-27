GT-Force reveals new electric two-wheelers: Includes high-speed scooter & motorcycle

GT-Force, an electric 2-wheeler manufacturer has taken the covers off its three new electric products at the EV India Expo 2021, including two scooters and a motorcycle prototype.

Heading towards the environment-friendly route, GT-Force has showcased three new electric 2-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and an electric motorcycle prototype. The manufacturer showcased these products at the EV India Expo 2021, which was held at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The brand presented a line-up of its upcoming EV products donning a quirky styling.

GT Force Products

GT Drive – The high-speed electric scooter showcased by GT-Force is an addition to the GT Drive portfolio. It is capable of doing a top whack of 60 kmph, while the range offered on a single charge is 150 km. The GT Drive is powered by Lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, there are three riding modes available – economy, standard, and turbo. Alongside, the scooter comes with the convenience of cruise control.

GT Drive Pro – The GT Drive Pro is a slow speed electric scooter from the company, and it is targeted at those that require a connectivity option for short routes. Aimed to fulfil the needs of an urban family, the scooter is designed to sync with the needs of women as well. The GT Drive Pro can cover a distance of 75 km on a single charge. The claimed top speed is only 25 kmph. In addition, the GT Drive Pro can be had with either a lead-acid battery or a lithium-ion battery pack.

Motorcycle Prototype – The company has also taken the wraps off its upcoming motorcycle’s prototype. The company’s first attempt at delivering a motorcycle powered by electricity was well appraised by the audience at the Expo. It is expected to hit the market by mid next year.

Mr. Mukesh Taneja, CO-Founder & CEO, GT-Force said that “ People are having the misconception that EVs might not be able to meet long distance travel requirements, or maybe they are inconvenient. All this is just because they have not really tried the products yet. Therefore, we are working hard towards making the product available in every nook and corner of the country. The team has put in all the efforts towards widening the network of distributors to connect with a larger audience.”

Commenting on the unveil, Mr. Rajesh Saitya- CO-Founder & COO, GT-Force said “ India is gradually moving towards EV from ICE. We are playing our role by offering quality products that are also affordable to the users. The idea is to join the larger national ambition, and to do that it is imperative that the end- user gets familiar with the EV technology. We are expanding our product line in a way that it addresses the travel challenges of people one by one. Our slow speed products can easily cater to short distance daily travel of children, women and families. Once the EVs become accessible, people will start opting for them. It is only after getting familiar and comfortable with the technology that they will be able to make the informed decision of ICE to EV switch.”