Greta Electric Scooters opens new manufacturing facility at Faridabad

Gujarat-based electric vehicle start-up, Greta Electric Scooters, has announced the setting up of a new manufacturing unit at Faridabad in the North Indian state of Haryana. The company’s new manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 30,000 electric two-wheelers and it will manufacture all the models of Greta Electric Scooters.

The EV maker says that with the inauguration of this new manufacturing unit, Greta Electric Scooters aims to expand its footprint in the North Indian market owing to the growing demand for electric two-wheelers. Thanks to the presence of manufacturing unit in the Delhi-NCR region, the company says that this will help it in reducing both cost & time get products out and cater to the market.

Commenting on the announcement, Raj Mehta, Founder of Greta Electric Scooters, said, “Very excited with the new manufacturing facility in Faridabad. It is yet another step in being more accessible to our customers. This marks our unrelenting commitment to a greener world, with a commute that does not harm the environment.”

He further added, “We plan to initiate an education drive to get more and more people to go to the EV route, our small contribution to the GOI’s pledge to be zero-emission by 2030. We intend to look at local talent to fill vacancies that our expansion drive opens up.” Greta Electric Scooters currently has four electric two-wheelers in its Indian portfolio and all of them are claimed to offer around 100 km riding range per charge.