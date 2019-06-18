Green cess on polluting vehicles to accelerate electric mobility: SMEV

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the electric vehicle makers' body has called for the the imposition of 'green cess' on polluting vehicles. Apart from this, it has also asked for putting electric vehicles in the priority lending sector which is to further create a robust ecosystem. In its Budget wish list, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) also asked the government for a dedicated allocation for 'clean air' campaign, which could be integrated under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said in a statement. said in a statement that the electric vehicle makers' body strongly advocates the imposition of a notional green cess on the polluting vehicles and use it to accelerate electric mobility. He further said funds generated from such a cess can help reduce the burden on the government exchequer. According to Gill, this fund could be utilised in the frontloading of incentives to customers and bring electric two-wheelers prices down to the level of petrol two-wheelers.

Calling for putting of electric vehicles (EVs) in the priority lending sector, he said it will help create a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles and give a boost to the commercial segment. He believes that in this way, customers who want to start commercial operations can get relief in procuring e-vehicles. SMEV also said a dedicated budget could be allocated for the 'Clean Air' campaign, which could be integrated under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Gill further added that the clean air campaign can create a massive awareness of electric mobility and can influence the mindset of customers to adopt electric mobility to make India less polluting and its citizens healthier. He also said rationalisation of taxes could play a significant role in encouraging industries and customers to adopt e-mobility. He also added that the government can give relaxation from taxes for a specific period to those who go for green vehicles and contribute their bit to saving the environment.