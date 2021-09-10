Greaves launches multi-brand EV retail platform

AutoEVmart platform is a concept that will enable consumers with a wide range of electric vehicles to choose from Ampere Electric, owned by Greaves, to other EV brands.

Diversified group Greaves Cotton Thursday announced its entry into the multi-brand electric vehicle (EV) retail segment. The group is introducing the platform under the brand name — AutoEVmart, bringing together all-electric vehicle-related products such as two-wheelers and three-wheelers along with accessories under one roof. The company said it will be able to improve customer service and provide them with a unique EV experience through this initiative. The first store will be launched soon.

AutoEVmart platform is a concept that will enable consumers with a wide range of electric vehicles to choose from Ampere Electric, owned by Greaves, to other EV brands. This platform will act as a marketplace for EVs in the country. Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and group CEO of Greaves Cotton, said, “AutoEVmart is part of our larger strategy to create an EV ecosystem which is built on wider choice, convenience and unique experience to consumers and get closer to them.” The brand is adopting a holistic approach in the electric vehicle market, bridging all aspects and setting up a one-stop-shop for all consumer needs, it said.

