Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Greaves Electric Mobility has inaugurated its largest EV production facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. The company says that the new 35-acre plant built to preserve the green terrain surrounding the site is located in the Industrial Centre of Tamil Nadu and will serve as an electric mobility hub for both domestic and export markets. The said factory is a part of the Rs 700 crore investment roadmap announced by the brand to expand its share in the Indian electric vehicle market. The Ranipet Plant will have a capacity to produce 1,20,000 units by end of this fiscal year and will gradually ramp up to 1 million units in near future. The facility will be operational with 70% women in the workforce.

Greaves Electric says that its ambitious goal of #MovingBillionsWithGreaves is encouraging EV adoption in India. By catering to both B2C and B2B domains, the business is supporting the entire ecosystem with continual last-mile mobility of people, commodities, and services, the company noted. Greaves Electric Mobility currently has 7,000+ touchpoints, 12,000 associate mechanics, and a dedicated on-call support team to facilitate the consumers. Furthermore, in the month of October 2021, the company sold over 7,500 units of its electric vehicles.

On the occasion, Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO Greaves Cotton Limited said that the brand is focused on building affordable, reliable, and dependable electric two-wheelers for commuters across the country, which aligns with their purpose of decarbonizing last-mile transportation for a better planet. He further stated that this EV mega-site will help the company meet the rising needs of discerning customers and fleet purchasers in the last mile mobility market as Greaves Electric expands the capacities to produce a million EVs a year in future. Moreover, this plant will also allow the company to nurture a highly skilled workforce and generate employment for the local community including women who form 70% of the workforce at Greaves Electric Mobility.

