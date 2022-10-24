Greaves Electric includes insurance and service schemes in Diwali offer to boost sales

Greaves Electric Mobility is banking on an omni channel approach to bump up the numbers.

It is almost a given the automotive manufacturers are heavily banking on the Diwali sales to further bump up the pace of demand recovery and the EV segment is no exception. Greaves Electric Mobility is banking on an omni-channel approach to bump up the numbers.

The company has undertaken a series of schemes to attract larger footfall this festive season. While the showroom price of a Magnus averages around Rs 79,000, consumers can easily get it at a discounted rate for about Rs 75,000 – 76,000 rupees and there are other schemes also on top of that.

These include insurance schemes for electric scooters that account for at Rs 3000-4000 per scooter, where Greaves is bearing the entire cost. That apart there are specific offers for government employees and corporates. It has key financing offers running including zero downpayment with many banks. In these schemes up to 95 percent of financing is avaibale and the company is also finalising a tie-up with Paytm.

The company has schemes on several e-commerce channels as well to boost sales. Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility confirmed that it has “already sold over 200 scooters on Flipkart this festive season. So there are many of these channels getting activated. It’s not just one thing.”

Explaning the electric two-wheeler maker’s sales strategy, Behl explains “It’s not just a strategy wherein you are dependent on a customer to walk into an exclusive auto dealer. We are also doing an outreach program.” The company is keeping a tab on cutomer queries on ecommerce websites and taking it forward proactively.

In a bid to boost the ecosystem to support growth, Behl outlined some key initiatives that makes them hopeful. These include –

“40 percent of Ampere were financed last month. That’s one of the highest in the EV industry.

After-sales or care of the electric scooter is not limited to exclusive dealers. The Greaves Care system, with over 30,000 touch points across the country, is optimising the multi-brand channel.

There are almost 200 Greaves Retail outlets selling a host of offerings from other brands too including Greaves. “

The company is hopeful that the sales number “will go up to a million this year.” With all the FAME, subsidy and other ecosystem push, Behl expects sales to clock “in 2.5-3x growth in comparison to the industry. For this festive month specificall, the expectation is about, “500,000-600,000 -that’s where the market looks like it will be touching this month.”

In terms of overall market share, Greaves Electric Mobility is “trending between 11-12 percent. That’s where it is, 14 percent of the total market share, that’s where we are likely to be,” Behl added.