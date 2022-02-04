Gravton Quanta electric scooter sets record for non-stop ride from Kanyakumari to Khardung La

Gravton Motors will be announcing the K2K promo offer which will be applicable until end of February 2022.

Gravton Motors, a Hyderabad-based startup electric vehicle (EV) company that launched its first electric two-wheeler ‘Quanta’ in June last year, announced having completed a ride from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (Ladakh) in the shortest time without stopping for charging. With this covering 4011-km ride, Gravton enters the Asia Book of Records. The K2K ride was flagged off from Kanyakumari on 13 September 2021, covering a distance of 4011.9 km and concluded on 20 September 2021, at Khardung La within 164 hours and 30 minutes (6.5 days).

The team rode the bike non-stop from Kanyakumari to Manali, traversing 3400 km and resting overnight in Manali to acclimate. The manufacturer states that Quanta had no problems during the ride and never had a breakdown, adding that its thermal management system was designed to perform optimally at low temperatures of Ladakh.

The Quanta electric two-wheeler comes with a swappable battery pack. The team for the K2K project was accompanied by a battery swapping station during the ride.

“We are thankful to Asia Book of Records team for recognising our efforts and conferring the award to us. This marks a great road ahead for Gravton as we intend to design and develop many more performance driven EV vehicles from our new facility,” Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO Gravton Motors, said.

Gravton has stepped up production at its manufacturing unit at Cherlapally, Hyderabad and ha splans to moves toward setting up a big facility by the end of 2022. The company is indigenously designing and developing components.

In related news, founder and CEO, Gravton Motors also revealed during the press connference that the manufacturer is planning to roll out a new elelctric motorcycle in the next three months and that it will be launched sometime in the next six months.