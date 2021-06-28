Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

The Gravton Quanta for the time being is available in Hyderabad and one can book it online. The Li-ion battery is being imported at present and then assembled/designed at Gravton Motors' Telangana facility.

Gravton Quanta

We wouldn’t blame you if you were unaware of a company called Gravton Motors. The company is an electric vehicle maker and has been in existence from 2016. It is only now that they could launch their first electric bike. Well, the vehicle itself is an amalgamation of a scooter, bike as well as moped. Gravton Motors’ CEO, Parshuram Paka, says that it a step-thru. The images will do justice, we assume and you can deduce what you think about the design. Speaking of which, it has been designed in-house in Telangana and the bike uses a ribbed chassis. The latter is claimed to be a world-first for a motorcycle. The Gravton Quanta for the time being is available in Hyderabad and one can book it online. The Li-ion battery is being imported at present and then assembled/designed at Gravton Motors’ Telangana facility.

The battery is a 3kWh unit and the brand says that it delivers 170Nm to the rear wheel. Top speed of the bike is 70kmph and there are three riding modes on offer – Eco, City and Sport. Speed is restricted in the first two modes whereas the last one delivers the actual top speed of the EV. The brand says that it will set up swapping stations once 2,500 bikes have been sold. The current factory capacity is 2,000 units in a month, with expansion on the cards. Gravton’s SES (Swap Eco System) offers convenience with an intelligent Urban Mobility Solution. With SES Ecosystem, the rider can locate the nearest Gravton’s battery station, order an extra battery and easily summon and swap the battery at any given location.

There is a digital LED instrument console and this one has Bluetooth connectivity that pairs with the mobile app. The vehicle details can be observed on the app. Gravton Motors also offers a three year warranty on the bike as well as battery. There are telescopic front forks as well as dual-sided shock absorbers at the rear. The bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and on CEAT rubber. With a regular charger that will fit into your phone charging socket, the downtime of the bike will be just 2-3 hours. If you’re wondering the price of the bike, it is Rs 99,000 and this is an introductory price. Parshuram says that they have applied for the FAME-II subsidy but the process might take some time. More than a million USD has been already invested into the plant, R&D and production.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.