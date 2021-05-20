GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

GoZero Skellig Pro is capable of a top speed of 25 km/h and a claimed range of 70 km in a single charge. The time to charge from 0-90 percent is about 3 hours.

By:May 20, 2021 12:11 PM
Skellig Pro electric bicycle price

GoZero Mobility, an electric performance bike manufacturer, recently launched the new Skellig Pro battery-operated electric bicycle which it says is capable of mild off-roading. Designed in Britain and manufactured in India, the Skellig Pro boasts an EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles). It gets a robust build with its composite mild steel frame and front suspension fork, coupled with an alloy stem handle. The electric bicycle is priced at Rs 34,999 and can be bought online or offline at select outlets.

Skellig Pro comes with 26×2.35 inches tyres with a slightly knobby tread pattern that could make for better grip on loose surfaces. It gets a 7-speed gear system and GoZero prive disc brakes at both ends. The dash is highlighted by GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and there’s also a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled system.

The Skellig Pro is capable of a top speed of 25 km/h and a claimed range of 70 km in a single charge. The time to charge from 0-90 percent is about 3 hours.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

In related news, last month Nexzu Mobility launched the Roadlark electric bicycle which it says is the first made-in-India e-bike that offers a 100-km range. The Roadlark features a ‘dual battery system’. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket.

The new Roadlark claimes to clock a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of up to 25 km/h. It is priced at Rs 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touchpoints or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range