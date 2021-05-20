GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

GoZero Skellig Pro is capable of a top speed of 25 km/h and a claimed range of 70 km in a single charge. The time to charge from 0-90 percent is about 3 hours.

GoZero Mobility, an electric performance bike manufacturer, recently launched the new Skellig Pro battery-operated electric bicycle which it says is capable of mild off-roading. Designed in Britain and manufactured in India, the Skellig Pro boasts an EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles). It gets a robust build with its composite mild steel frame and front suspension fork, coupled with an alloy stem handle. The electric bicycle is priced at Rs 34,999 and can be bought online or offline at select outlets.

Skellig Pro comes with 26×2.35 inches tyres with a slightly knobby tread pattern that could make for better grip on loose surfaces. It gets a 7-speed gear system and GoZero prive disc brakes at both ends. The dash is highlighted by GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and there’s also a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled system.

The Skellig Pro is capable of a top speed of 25 km/h and a claimed range of 70 km in a single charge. The time to charge from 0-90 percent is about 3 hours.

In related news, last month Nexzu Mobility launched the Roadlark electric bicycle which it says is the first made-in-India e-bike that offers a 100-km range. The Roadlark features a ‘dual battery system’. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket.

The new Roadlark claimes to clock a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of up to 25 km/h. It is priced at Rs 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touchpoints or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

