GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

GoZero Mobility has launched a new range of e-bikes. The company says that this series of performance e-bikes have been designed in Great Britain and have been Made in India. The three models that have been unveiled recently are Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro. Talking of the details, the GoZero Skellig is powered by a EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles) coupled to a 250 W GoZero Drive Motor. Moreover, you get multiple modes of operation that include Throttle Mode, 5-level Peddle-Assist Mode, Walk Mode, and also a Cruise Mode. The said model has an alloy stem handle and comes with 26×1.95 tyres along with a premium counter-body suspension fork. On the other hand, the GoZero Skellig Lite combines EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles) and 250 W drive motor to offer a better riding experience. This model comes with GoZero Drive Control 2.0 with 3 modes of pedal-assist.

This one also features an alloy stem handle along with 26×1.95 tyres, specialized V-brakes and also, an independent rigid suspension fork. Both, the Skellig and Skellig Lite models have a maximum speed of 25 kmph and offer a range of 25 km on a single full charge. Talking of the charging time, the EnerDrive Battery packs can be charged in 2.5 hours. GoZero Mobility has also introduced a Pro version that is basically a hybrid e-bike. With this, the company means that this model is meant for off-roading and city commute both.

GoZero Skellig Pro gets an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles) along with a composite mild steel frame, 7-speed gear system with Advanced front suspension fork, an alloy stem handle and also, 26×2.35 inches tyres. Disc brakes have been fitted at the front and rear for good stopping power. The said model also comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display along with a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. The top speed of this model is 25 kmph and covers 70 km in a single charge. The battery on this model takes around 3 hours to charge from 0-95%.

With the new models, GoZero aims to further increase its consumer spectrum. The new models – Skellig Lite, Skellig, Skellig Pro have been priced at Rs 19,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. While the Skellig and Skellig Pro are available both online and offline, the Skellig Lite is available only online through GoZero website and other e-commerce platforms. Pre-orders for the Skellig Series will open on 8th November with Amazon orders to start on 12th November and delivery to begin on 25th November. On the other hand, for the Make. Fit series (Active performance wear), orders will begin on 10th November and deliveries will start from 20th November.

