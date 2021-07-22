Gozero launches Skellig Lite electric bicycle at Rs 19,999: Use as an EV or pedal

The battery takes about 2.5 hrs to recharge. The Skellig Lite boasts an alloy stem handle, with 26x1.95 tyres, specialised V-brakes and a rigid front fork.

GoZero Mobility today launched a new economically priced model, Skellig Lite, in India priced at Rs 19,999. The Skellig Lite has a range of 25 km (at the medium level of pedal-assist), with a maximum speed of 25 kph. The bike is powered by a detachable EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack and a 250 W rear hub-drive motor and is controlled by the GoZero Drive Control 2.0 LED display unit allowing the rider to choose between three pedal-assist modes.

The battery takes about 2.5 hrs to recharge. The Lite boasts an alloy stem handle, with 26×1.95 tyres, specialised V-brakes and a rigid front fork.

With the launch of the Skellig Lite, GoZero has taken its first step into its Switch Campaign – one kick-started with the objective to drive the major chunk of Indian city-dwellers to ‘switch’ to from their current mode of transport to e-bikes.

Also read: World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

With the onset of the pandemic and the second wave, people have begun taking Covid restrictions and their own health much more seriously than ever before. E-bikes strike the right cord in offering an economic means of private urban transport that provides daily fitness and safety from Covid-related risks, GoZero CEO Ankit Kumar said.

“The introductory pricing of the Skellig Lite, makes it easy for beginners to take up this new mode and to integrate with their lifestyle. In fact, all our three variants of the Skellig – Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro are well received by the Indian market with sales picking up on a month-on-month basis, each catering to their target segment with their respective USPs.”

The Skellig series models are available for sale at GoZero website (gozeromake.fit) and several of its offline and online stores as well. The Skellig Lite can be pre-booked by an advance payment of Rs 2999.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.