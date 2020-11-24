Govt to set up EV charging kiosks at 69,000 petrol pumps across India

'The government is planning to set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69 thousand petrol pumps across the country to induce people to go for electric mobility.'

Image for representational purposes only

The government is planning to set up at least one e-charging kiosk at around 69,000 petrol pumps across the country with an aim to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. The Road Transport and Highways Minister while addressing a virtual conference said that the government has taken several steps to promote electric vehicles which include a reduction in GST to 5 percent, allowing delinking of battery cost of 2-3 wheelers from vehicle cost as it accounts for nearly 30 percent of the cost, etc.

“Battery charging ecosystem is very important. The government is planning to set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69 thousand petrol pumps across the country to induce people to go for electric mobility,” the minister was quoted as saying in a release.

Stressing that India is poised to become a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years, Gadkari asked the automobile industry to push for manufacturing flex engines that have the versatility to use petrol or ethanol/CNG as fuels.

“Our auto industry has made significant strides in terms of the development of different designs and models, robust R&D, huge market, stable government frame-work, and bright and young engineering minds. India already is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world,” he said.

