Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

The validity of the extension will come into effect from 1st October and end on 31st December. The vehicles' FAME II approval will then need to be re-validated.

By:September 24, 2020 3:15 PM
electric carsImage for representational purposes only

In a letter dated 23 September from the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Department of Heavy Industry, the government has informed the extension of validity of certificates for all approved electric two-, three-, and four-wheelers under the FAME II scheme by three months. The validity of the extension will come into effect from 1st October and end on 31st December. The vehicles’ FAME II approval will then need to be re-validated.

Electric vehicles in India stand to avail of benefits provided under the FAME II subsidies for which they need to be approved again at the end of a limited time period.

The letter reads: “..to inform that this Department has extended the validity of FAME-II certificates for all approved vehicle models (e-2W, e-3W & e-4W) under FAME India Scheme Phase- II for a period of three months, i.e, w.e.f. 01st October to 31st December 2020. Further, all these vehicle models need to be re-validated on or before 31st Dec, 2020.”

Also read: Four key areas that require government focus to accelerate EV adoption in India

In August this year, the Delhi government rolled out its EV policy which was lauded by several industry players and experts. Under Delhi EV policy, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 on electric two-wheelers, electric autos & e-rickshaws, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on electric cars. The AAP chief stated the Delhi government will also set up an EV Cell to implement and supervise the new electric vehicle policy.

The policy also includes setting up of 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the city in one year. Kejriwal underlined at the time that through this policy, the government expects registration of five lakh new EVs within the next five years.

