Massive push for electric vehicles by Government: 7 million hybrid, EVs by 2020

Under its National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), the government is targeting to achieve 6-7 million sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in India by 2020. The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan is a national mission document providing the vision and the road map for faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan has been designed to ensure that the Indian automobile industry achieves global manufacturing leadership, along with enhancing fuel security and to provide affordable and environment-friendly transportation.

"Under the NEMMP 2020, there is an ambitious target to achieve 6-7 million sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by the year 2020," Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Arvind Sawant said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Based on the experience from Phase-I of FAME India Scheme, it has been observed that a sufficient number of charging infrastructure is required to achieve expected outcome of the plan, which is being addressed presently in Phase-II of FAME Scheme, he added.

The government is bringing out new incentives and making new announcements in sync with its aim of ensuring faster adoption of electric vehicles in India. It has recently announced a tax cut on the loan amount taken for the purchase of electric vehicle in India. In addition to this, several incentives have been announced for fleet operators on the purchase of electric vehicle under the FAME II scheme.

In addition to this, GST rates on electric vehicles have been slashed from the earlier 28 per cent with cess to 12 per cent with no cess. Furthermore, the sale of electricity has been allowed as a 'Service' for the charging electric vehicles which is set to provide huge incentives in order to attract investments into charging infrastructure. Also, Ministry of Road Transport Highways issued notification regarding exemption of permit in case of battery-operated vehicles.

Inputs: PTI