Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

From what it looks like, Hero MotoCorp might sell its own e-Maestro and the Gogoro Viva electric scooters under the same roof going forward. Here is why we think so!

By:Updated: May 20, 2021 1:23 PM

 

Taiwan-based EV maker and service provider Gogoro recently announced a partnership with the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. As per the said alliance, Hero branded electric bikes and scooters would be coming to India and Gogoro will have a key role in this as it will be assisting the entire infrastructure with its quite famous battery swapping technology. Under the said partnership, the EVs will not only be developed but also marketed by Hero MotoCorp. Gogoro will benefit here as it will be having the advantage of Hero MotoCorp’s massive retail channel, which is one of the biggest for any two-wheeler OEM in India. From what it looks like, Gogoro will be responsible for laying the battery swapping infrastructure across the country after which Hero MotoCorp would be launching electric scooters. Also, there is a big possibility that the latter’s very own e-Maestro will arrive as the first offering under this partnership.

The said model was snapped sometime back at the company’s R&D facility, better known as the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Now, interestingly, Gogoro had already trademarked its Viva electric scooter in India and the same happened almost two years back. This gives rise to the possibility that the company must be planning to enter India sometime back. Also, as the name has already been registered and the same is valid till the year 2029, there is also a good chance that the Gogoro Viva might be launched in India. Apart from this name, the Taiwan-based company had also trademarked ‘Gogoro Network’ and this might well be the name of the brand’s upcoming battery swapping infrastructure under the alliance.

With the aforementioned JV in place, the Gogoro Viva might be retailed via Hero MotoCorp dealerships going forward and the same might get Hero branding as well. Now, speaking of the product, the Gogoro Viva electric scooter gets a funky design language with an all-LED lighting system along with bits like a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, two riding modes and also, keyless ignition. The Viva comes with a claimed range of 85 km which is at par with some of the premium electric scooters in India like Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube. So, looks like Hero would be bringing its own family-oriented electric scooter in the form of the e-Maestro, while the youngsters might be able to check out the Gogoro Viva within the same dealership.

But all these are speculations as of now and the reality will get unfold only in the coming months. Stay tuned!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

"World's cleanest combustion engine": Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away