GoGoA1 launches RTO-approved EV retrofitment kits for over 50 two-wheeler models

Mumbai-based EV start-up GoGoA1 launched its ‘RTO approved and affordable and low-cost electric vehicle (EV) conversion kits’ designed specifically for over 50 popular two-wheeler models which include over 45 models from brands like Hero-Honda, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and 5 variants of the Honda Activa scooter.

While the start-up has not revealed the exact price and specification, a quick look at its website shows that a Honda Activa scooter conversion kit is priced at Rs 19,000. The cost of a 1.6 kWh LFP battery that offers a range of up to 60km range (max speed 40kmph) an additional Rs 30,000, inbuilt IoT for battery Rs 5,000, and a charger Rs 6,500.

For a motorcycle the conversion kit costs Rs 29,999; the 1.6 kWh LFP battery at Rs 30,000; the IoT system for battery Rs 5,000 and the charger Rs 6,500. The installation and RTO documentation will cost an additional Rs 5,000.

The bootstrapped start-up aims to raise $1 million (Rs 10 crore) in a Pre-Series A funding round to accelerate its expansion and growth in the electric mobility market. GoGoA1 states it has already transformed numerous traditional petrol and diesel ICE vehicles into eco-friendly electric variants.

Shrikant Shinde Founder and CEO, GoGoA1 said, “Bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle solutions to our country is not just about innovation; it’s about paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. We have embarked on a journey towards transforming transportation with localised solutions like renting electric scooters, retrofitting existing popular two-wheelers, skill building, and creating an employable pool for the EV ecosystem. “

Compatibility

The start-up claims that the key features of the GoGoA1 EV conversion kits include universal compatibility for a diverse range of two-wheeler models, long battery life, and easy installation among others. GoGoA1 claims to have over 50 patented designs of kits and components which gives it a broad overview of the growth and vision for the coming future.

“We have around 22 crore two-wheelers on Indian roads. Around 18- 20 percent of two-wheelers are used for commercial applications. With the current government policies, all commercial two-wheeler vehicles should be 100% electric by 2027. We are expecting 40 percent will be retrofitted and refurbished electric vehicles which is approximately 1.6 crore of the total number of vehicles. These added retrofit electric two-wheelers will help in creating various job opportunities in retrofitting, refurbishing and servicing sector.”

GoGoA1 has been empanelled by the Delhi government to be part of the retrofitting mission to convert 15-year-old and above ICE vehicles into electric vehicles. In addition, it also aims to introduce new brands under its umbrella which include GoRento, Allygogo, Kimi Motors and 3P3.