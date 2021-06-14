GMC’s electric SUV can drive sideways like a crab: What Hummer EV’s crab mode looks like

The electric SUV GMC Hummer EV will be the first GM vehicle to feature the company's new modular EV platform and battery known as Ultium

It broke cover in October 2020 but no longer a gas guzzler it was referred to as before for the Hummer had a deep rethink about the influence it had on kids. So, it went electric. Specifications threw jaws to the ground and features lifted eyebrows. It packs 1000 hp and something called ‘Crab Mode’. Crabs walk sideways, so does that mean the Hummer would too? Not sideways because that would be creepy but diagonally, yes. Perhaps a brilliant parking assistance feature but GMC says that it was specifically designed for off-road purposes.

The very short video GMC posted on Twitter shows what would the Crab Mode look like in reality (and like I said, brilliant for tight parking maneuvers is what the video showcases). It is a very intriguing feature but I can’t help but wonder about what when kids do the diagonal drive on highways to spook fellow road users. But then, we’re not sure how fast you can go in that mode.

The production of the Hummer EV which is touted as an ‘electric supertruck’ is set to begin in late 2021.

One giant leap diagonal. The all-electric #GMCHummerEV SUV with available CrabWalk mode. Learn more: https://t.co/FPSIU0x2Qx pic.twitter.com/oWbOKMBFzI — GMC (@GMC) June 13, 2021

It will be the first GM vehicle to feature its new modular EV platform and battery known as Ultium. The new Hummer EV will be sold under the GMC brand and will be produced at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck factory that is now called Factory Zero.

The Hummer EV will come in four variants with a suggested price of $112,595 (approximately Rs 83.04 lakh) in the US) for the Hummer EV Edition 1 which will feature Crab Mode and Extract Mode. While the Crab Mode allows the truck to be driven diagonally, the Extract Mode raises the suspension by some six inches to negotiate extreme off-road terrain.

The Hummer EV3X will be made available in the fall of 2022. It’ll get three motors, boasting a 0-100 km/h sprint time of three seconds and a suggested price tag of $99,995 (approximately Rs 73.75 lakh).

Next up will be the Hummer EV2X in spring 2023 price at about $89,995 (approximately Rs 63.37 lakh). Lastly, the most affordable version of Hummer EV2 will be launched in spring 2024. It’ll get two motors and a suggested price tag of $79,995 (approximately Rs 59 lakh). All four trims will claim a range of 560 km on one full charge.

