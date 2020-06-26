Gemopai Miso electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 44,000: 90% charge in 2 hours and more benefits!

Gemopai Miso can reach a top speed of 25 kmph and hence, you don't need an RTO registration to ride it. The Miso comes with a Hexa headlight along with a LED Battery Indicator for the 48V, 1 KW detachable Li-ion battery. More details on the company's mini electric scooter here.

By:Updated: Jun 26, 2020 4:10 PM

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric has launched its new electric scooter – Miso in India. The mini electric scooter is being touted as India’s first social distancing electric scooter and has been priced at Rs 44,000 (ex-showroom). Gemopai has started pre-bookings of the Made-in-India scooter on its official website. The company says that the GEmopai Miso is locally manufactured with the exception of the battery, as the cells are imported. Gemopai Miso will be on sale across India through the company’s 60 dealerships starting July, 2020. The company is offering a 3-year free service package for all Miso customers. Talking of the range, the Gemopai Miso can cover up to 75 km on a single full charge and the battery can be charged to 90 percent in just 2 hours. Gemopai Miso has been launched in four colour options namely Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green and Sunset Orange. The scooter comes in two variants including one with a luggage carrier that holds up to 120kg load.

Noida to Murthal on Gemopai Astrid Lite electric scooter, watch video:

The maximum speed of the scooter is pegged at 25 kmph and hence, you don’t need an RTO registration to ride the same. The Miso gets a Hexa headlight for navigating in low light conditions along with a LED Battery Indicator for the 48V, 1 KW detachable Li-ion battery. Gemopai is currently offering the Miso mini electric scooter with an inaugural discount of Rs 2,000 for all pre-bookings.

Speaking on the announcement, Amit Raj Singh, Gemopai Electric’s Co-Founder said that with the pandemic disrupting life and businesses in general, many practices, habits and things are evolving- including the way people move around. He adds that as we battle the crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro-mobility presents one of the safest and resilient ways to navigate everyday commuting. Singh says that Miso is the ultimate solution for the young adult who needs a no-hassle ride to their destination or for a daily commuter who needs to reach their office, without getting stuck in traffic. He concluded his statement by saying that with current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso’s single-seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride.

