Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Noida-based Gemopai electric scooters has over 60 dealerships across India with each of them having the mandate to run a service centre. The company is currently focused on building its fleet of Made-in-India electric models. 

By:Published: July 16, 2020 5:41 PM

Gemopai Electric has announced a three-year standard warranty on its electric scooters. The said warranty period is applicable to the company’s all three scooters namely Miso, Astrid Lite and Ryder. The service warranty scheme ‘Gemopai Secure’ is valid on all models up to 3 years and customers will get a total of 12 free services under this. The company says that the said move further lowers the cost of ownership of Gemopai electric scooters. Gemopai electric scooters has over 60 dealerships across the country and each of them has been given the mandate to run a service centre, eventually giving Gemopai owners multiple service touchpoints. Gemopai is currently focused on building its fleet of Made-in-India electric models. Gemopai is also offering its recently launched electric scooter Miso with a discount of Rs 2,000 for all bookings made till 25th July 2020.

Watch our Noida to Murthal travel story on an electric scooter here:

Speaking on ‘Gemopai Secure’, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric said that the current ongoing pandemic amidst all the challenges it has created, is also fostering a growing awareness and sense of responsibility among consumers towards the environment. He added that the company has seen a surge in queries and interest in electric scooters. Gemopai wants to ensure that owning a Gemopai Scooter is hassle-free and cherished experience. He concluded his statement by saying that Gemopai Secure offer is the company’s way of supporting customers in their purchase decision for an Electric Mobility option.

