Gemopai Electric scooters now available with Road-Side Assistance and Personal Accident Cover

The company has rolled out the RSA service complimentary with every purchase of an electric scooter, however, customers can renew the RSA plan at any Gemopai dealership after its expiry date.

Gemopai Electric today announced an annual Road-Side Assistance and Personal Accident cover complimentary with the purchase of every Gemopai EV. Along with this, the company will also offer three years of free service and warranty on all of its electric two-wheeler lineups. The service scheme, named ‘Gemopai Secure’ will be valid on all models sold starting from 15th February 2021 and will aim at further lowering the aftersales cost of ownership of the customer. The company will offer RSA for 1 year and Rs 1 lakh for accidental death cover for 1 year.

“Thanks to the benefits offered by the government, the market is seeing a lot of good traction for electric scooters. These vehicles are becoming increasingly popular because of their low running costs, especially in the wake of increasing fuel prices which make ICE (internal combustion engine) based scooters expensive to afford. The upcoming offers are just another way to build confidence among the EV buyers to switch to electric,” Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said.

Gemopai now has 70+ dealerships across the country, with each of them mandated to run a service centre, also giving Gemopai owners multiple service touchpoints.

