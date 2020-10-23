Gemopai electric scooters now available at these new Delhi-NCR dealerships: Upto 10 more by FY21 end

Gemopai Electric's existing scooter range comprises of Astrid Lite, Ryder and Miso. The company says that the opening of these new stores along with Gemopai’s network of 60+ dealerships will continue to promote the adoption of EVs in India in the most efficient manner.

Gemopai Electric has announced the launch of two dealerships in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has joined hands with EV Trades in Ghaziabad along with AVR Ecorides Pvt Ltd in Noida to sell its electric scooters. The company is seeing 70 percent of its pre-Covid volumes back and expects the volumes to be up by 100 percent by the end of this year. Moreover, the brand has aims to open 8 to 10 stores across Delhi-NCR by the end of this fiscal. Gemopai Electric’s existing scooter range comprises of Astrid Lite, Ryder and Miso. The company says that the opening of these new stores along with Gemopai’s network of 60+ dealerships will continue to promote the adoption of EVs in India in the most efficient manner.

Video: How Gemopai electric scooters are made!

The brand noted that all thanks to the FAME scheme and other benefits offered by the Indian government, the market is seeing a lot of good traction for EVs, especially electric scooters. Gemopai believes that while the Government is driving incentives and announcements for the uptake of EVs, there is still a big gap left in terms of the awareness on the cost of ownership and benefits to the user that Gemopai wants to mitigate.

Speaking on the launch of two new dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Amit Raj Singh, Gemopai Electric Co-Founder said that the brand is happy to bring EVs closer to the customer through its partnership with EV Trades (Ghaziabad) and AVR Ecorides Pvt Ltd (Noida) across the NCR region. He added that the two have been extremely supportive and have been providing Gemopai with their expertise with the opening of the dealership in the said areas. He also goes on to say that with the pandemic driving the demand for personal mobility vehicles, these dealerships will help the customers in getting access to the brand’s safe and affordable range of EVs and transform everyday commuting.

