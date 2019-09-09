Gemopai Astrid Lite launched at Rs 80,000: 90km range, 65kmph top speed and removable Li-ion battery

Gemopai Electric, a new entrant into the Indian scooter market has launched its first vehicle. The Gemopai Astrid Lite is priced at Rs 80,000, ex-showroom and is available for booking from today. There are more than 50 dealerships that have been set up by the company in India as well as in Nepal. Customers can book the vehicle for Rs 5,000 and deliveries will be done in the first week of October. Five colours are on offer - Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange.

The Gemopai Astrid Lite looks like a doppelganger of one of the Okinawa units. This being said, the scooter looks spacious and the legroom for taller riders should be good as well. There are alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension, single-sided rear shock absorber, LED headlight with DRL, LCD display and more. Gemopai has also kitted the scooter with a front disc and rear drum brake. These are linked via CBS. There is also an electronic assist braking system, side stand sensor, keyless start and anti-theft alarm. The scooter rides on 10-inch tubeless tyres.

Powering the Astrid Lite is a 1.7kW Li-ion battery that promises a range of 90km, depending on the mode selected. There are three riding modes - Economy, City and Sport. The former limits the vehicle's top speed but gives it a 90km range. The City mode reduces the efficiency by a bit while Sport allows the rider to utilise the full potential of the powertrain in terms of speed. One can also remove this 8.5kg battery for charging at home and there is also a swap option available. Gemopai says that the charging time is 3.5 hours and no fast charging is available at the moment. Moreover, the company has a 3S approach when it comes to the service aspect. So the same dealership services the vehicles as well.