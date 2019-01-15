Garvit eBike electric scooter rental launched in Delhi at Rs 20 for 30 minutes

Garvit eBike has launched a new electric scooter rental service in Delhi that is aimed at helping with tackling the rise in air pollution in the city. The launch of the eBike rental service took place in the presence of Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, who congratulated the Garvit team and opined that more and more people should use electric scooters for commute and contribute to bringing down air pollution in the city. The bike rental model is currently aimed at personal commutes and delivery.

Garvit is proud to launch eBikes in Delhi and aims to expand operations across the country, which would make it easier for Indian road users to adopt an eco-friendly means of transportation along with promising a cheaper alternative to daily commutes, Dr Irfan Khan, Founder of eBikeGo said during the launch.

Sanjay Singh, Special CP, Delhi during Garvit eBike rental service inauguration

Khan went on to explain that the eBike uses lithium-ion batteries which are much friendlier to the environment compared to lead-acid batteries, which would help decrease the accumulation of hazardous electronic waste. By introducing these scooters, Garvit's primary motive is to reduce pollution that is emitted by ICE two-wheelers by at least 2% this year.

Garvit claims that the eBikes will be the most cost-effective means of transport in the city in the coming days. The cost of running is as minimal as 20 paisa/km for an average speed of 80 km/h and thus eBikeGo will be offering rentals starting with a minimum amount of Rs 20 for 30 minutes. Users will be able to rent an electric scooter over the phone through a toll-free number or online or from locations around the city. Garvit has told us that they are currently in the process of making the eBikes available at Metro Stations.

As the government has been keen to bring in electric mobility in India with an aim to decrease air pollution levels, Garvit says that its expansion with electric scooter rentals will be synonymous to the country's progress towards electrification of vehicles.