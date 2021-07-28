Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

In some parts of the world, Mercedes-Benz will unlock the full potential of its rear-axle steering on a subscription basis. The EQS electric S-Class model offers up to 10-degrees of rear-axle steering that helps it manoeuvre better in tight spaces.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS was recently revealed as the battery-electric alternative to the S-Class luxury saloon. Like the S-Class, the EQS is loaded with all the latest technologies and features, many of which are new innovations. The coolest feature of the lot is its rear-axle steering capability. Rear-axle steering allows cars with long wheelbases or lengths to be able to turn more easily with a smaller turning radius at low speeds by turning the rear wheels opposite way to the front wheels by a few degrees. In addition, it also enables high-speed stability, when driving on the highways, or race tracks by slightly turning the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels.

With the EQS, Mercedes-Benz offers up to a whopping 10-degrees of rear-axle steering angle. However, there is a catch. Reports suggest that in Germany, the EQS will be available with only 4.5-degree of rear-axle steering angle as standard. Should you wish to turn and corner in more acutely in your EQS, you will have to unlock the feature with a subscription package that costs €489 per year (~Rs 43,000). However, a subscription plan of 3 years with a 20% discount and a conventional permanent unlock plan will be reportedly offered as an option. The unlocking of the feature if chosen by the customer can be done through an “Over the Air” software update. However, reports suggest that in some markets, the full 10-degree rear-axle steering angle will be offered as standard, while in some, at no additional cost on higher-spec models equipped with the 360-degree parking package.

On the regular S-Class, the 10-degree unlock is also available as an option globally. In India, the recently launched S-Class is available as a CBU. But due to mix wheel sizes, the 10-degree rear-axle steering capability option is not available in the Indian market. The W223 generation S-Class in India is only available with a maximum of 4.5-degrees of rear-axle steering angle.

As for the EQS, the all-electric S-Class is expected to be launched in India at some point in the future. While rear-wheel steering will be available here as well, we will have to wait and see if its full potential will be available in the Indian market.

