Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

The hydrogen fuel cell will be actively instrumental in the transition to clean emission mobility of the future, this is something Toyota rightly believes and to demonstrate the tech’s potential, it developed the Toyota Mirai. The Mirai is powered by hydrogen fuel cell and now, so is its 1:10 remote-controlled scale model.

The manufacturer released a fun video of the tiny Mirai zipping out from a life-size Toyota Mirai and then zipping across a tiny town. The video shows the scale model running alongside its real-life brother – both powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Toyota states that the objective behind the exercise is to demonstrate the potential of fuel cells and how the tech can be put to various uses.

To power the tiny Mirai by hydrogen, Toyota collaborated with UK-based tech company Bramble Energy to create a miniature fuel cell, which would’ve been a challenge. This was created using a miniaturized version of Bramble’s printed circuit board fuel cell system so that it could fit into a 1:10 scale radio control chassis.

Two hydrogen tanks that resemble AA batteries were built. These were installed on either side to feed the hydrogen manifold in the front. The chassis for the scale model was built by Tamiya, another partner in this project.

The Bramble Energy system for the tiny car produces about 20 Watts which is twice the running tine capacity of a conventional battery-powered RC car. Plus, the hydrogen fuel cell canisters can be switched easily when the fuel runs out.

“Hydrogen will play a key role in meeting our future energy needs, bringing zero-emission driving for both big cities and small villages,” David Rogers, Toyota (GB), said.

