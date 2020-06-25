Free Glyde e-scoot with Hero electric scooter! Details and how to get one

Hero Electric's ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme is currently applicable on all Hero Electric vehicles, excluding Flash lead-acid low speed and Glyde E-Scoot model purchased online. The scheme starts today and is valid till 15th July. Moreover, the company's "3 days no questions asked" return policy, doorstep delivery and doorstep service will also continue through the said scheme.

By:Published: June 25, 2020 5:45 PM

Hero Electric today announced ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme for both new and existing customers. According to the new scheme, the customers who buy a Hero Electric product are eligible for a flat Rs 2,000 discount. Moreover, an additional discount of Rs 2,000 can be availed if such a customer gets referred from an existing Hero E-bike owner. That said, a maximum discount of Rs 4,000 can be availed on a purchase of a Hero E-bike. Now, here comes the most interesting part. Every 50th customer who books a Hero Electric scooter will also get an additional Glyde e-scoot absolutely free. The said scheme is currently applicable on all Hero Electric vehicles, excluding Flash lead-acid low speed and Glyde E-Scoot model purchased online and will be operational starting today till 15th July. Hero Electric says that its “3 days no questions asked” return policy, doorstep delivery and doorstep service will also continue through this scheme.

Speaking on the new scheme, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said that the company has 3 lakh plus happy e-bike owners who are also Hero Electric’s brand ambassadors and keep referring their friends to buy a Hero E-bike. He adds that the “Be a Bike Buddy” scheme now allows them to gift Rs 2,000 in the form of discount to the prospective customers to enjoy the benefits of an affordable, convenient and zero pollution Hero E-bike.

Gill also says that the brand in turn sends a small thank you note to such existing Hero E-Bike owners through a Rs 1,000 discount coupon and a chance to win a Hero Optima for free. He stated that Hero Electric’s earlier schemes have been a runaway success and the company believes that this novel idea will help create a fraternity of like-minded citizens who care for a cleaner environment and wish to contribute to a green cause whilst switching to an affordable, convenient and comfortable Hero E-bike.

