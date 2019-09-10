Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: Volkswagen unveils its new brand logo and future plans

Yes, we knew this was going to happen. Volkswagen, on the group night at Frankfurt Motor Show, has unveiled its new logo. This new logo will have a 2D approach and will be easier to project it on brand advertisements and the like. Volkswagen will also replace more than 70,000 logos worldwide in the coming months. Moreover, the company is billing it as the "New Volkswagen". What's changed, you may ask? Well, the previous Volkswagen logo had a blue outline, with a white inner patch. This one though has a blue background with an entirely white VW lettering. Only the purists amongst us with notice this for sure.

In future Volkswagen communications, one will see the sound logo instead of just brand logo. This is something which Volkswagen used to do previously and a lot for their India communications or newspaper ads. It is likely that future press releases too will have this communication. The brand is pushing heavily towards electrification and thus more often than not, it also plans to divert people from the diesel gate scandal that plagued it. Transformation 2025, as the brand likes to call its reformation is focussed on building more SUVs as well as electrification. The new MEB platform is a result of this. The 2025 goal also means selling more than one million electric vehicles across the globe. Given how EVs are being adopted worldwide, its no surprise that Volkswagen should reach its goal relatively easily.

We can expect to see the new logo on future VW cars in India as well. The brand is as it is going to be merged with Skoda here. Skoda is taking the lead in the re-emergence and the company will likely be called Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. This announcement will likely be made on September 16 in India. It only brings together the synergies of both companies. However, the showrooms and other aspects will remain separate.