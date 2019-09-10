Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: All-electric Volkswagen ID.3 costs Rs 23.80 lakh and boasts 550km range

After it unveiled its new brand logo ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen quickly displayed it on their ID.3 all-electric vehicle. This is the company's third all-electric model given that the previous and must we add successful versions were those of the Beetle and Golf. VW had started pre-order bookings for this model across Europe in May this year. The company says it has got more than 30,000 bookings so far. The cost in Europe is 30,000 euros which translates to less than Rs 24 lakh given the current exchange rate. If you're wondering the nomenclature of this model, we got it covered for you. The '3' there means this is the third model in the maker's line-up to have an electric powertrain. VW says that this is more of a mass-oriented car than either the Beetle or the highly popular Golf EV.

Built on the new MEB platform, the ID.3 will set the precedent for future electric cars from the marquee. The first and foremost advantage of this platform is the interior space that it accords. The car is not only bigger than the spacious Golf but almost has a wheelbase that even rivals its bigger saloon cousin. It is a proper 5-seater and boasts a boot space slightly less than 400 litres. The beauty of this platform and VW isn't shy about accepting it is that it will be leased out to other automakers. This will help both the companies share costs in development and involve synergies of operation.

Coming to the range and other details, the ID.3 comes with three battery configurations. These include the 45kWh battery that gives a range of 330km. This is the base model and retails for Rs 24 lakh. Then comes the 58kWh battery option that provides a claimed 420km range and is priced at Rs 28 lakh. The third and the most powerful option is the 77kWh one that gives a range of 550km and is priced at Rs 32 lakh. Volkswagen will provide an optional fast charger that will give enough juice for the battery to run 290km on a 30 minute charge. These batteries are located on the underbody of the vehicle, thereby optimising the centre of gravity for good driving dynamics.

The launch edition or ID.3 1st as it is called will have a limited run and use the 58kWh battery. It has a top speed of 160kmph and 310Nm torque. Its base version or the cost effective model will have navigation system, a DAB+ digital radio, seat heating and steering wheel heating, armrests at the front, a Mode 2 charging cable and 18-inch light-alloy wheels. The top of the range in the meanwhile will have head-up display, 20-inch alloys and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets special comfort seats.