Foxconn showcases 2 self-developed concept prototype EV and a customer EV model

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), one of the world’s largest technology manufacturers and service providers aims to strengthen its role as a contract manufacturer not for just consumer electronics but also for electric vehicles.

The company has showcased two new self-developed concept prototype electric vehicles at its third annual Hon Hai Tech Day: the MODEL B crossover hatchback and the MODEL V all-terrain, electric pickup. In addition, it also showcased the production vehicle MODEL C, which it says will be delivered to its brand Customer in Taiwan next year, while showcasing key components of the EV supply chain, such as electric power steering (EPS) system, solid-state battery, silicon carbide power module and semiconductors.

The company says its focus on ‘3+3=∞’ strategy, C-suite charisma kicked off the event with Hon Hai Chairman and CEO Young Liu and Founder Terry Gou making their respective entrances on stage in the sleek, new electric vehicles. The keynote, delivered by Mr Liu, introduced the EVs, key components and the important research and development role of the Hon Hai Research Institute.

Terry Gou, Founder, Hon Hai Technology Group said, “I am able to test out Hon Hai’s EV creations each year on this day. It has become the highlight of my birthday. The rapid development of Hon Hai in the field of electric vehicles is a continuation of the Group’s growth and innovation. In the past, we assisted global brand customers to transform the consumer electronics industry chain, step by step, providing consumers with extraordinary and affordable technology products. In the future, Hon Hai will certainly redefine the EV industry and provide drivers with safe and comfortable user experience in transportation.”

Young Liu, Chairman and CEO, Hon Hai said, “Hon Hai’s vision has always been to produce complete solutions to bellwether customers and provide for comprehensive intelligent lifestyles. We used to make PCs and mobile phones. From now and into the future, we will create EVs. For more than 40 years, the greatest value we have brought to top-tier, global brand customers is that Hon Hai is your most trusted and reliable partner.”

“In the EV industry, we are resolute about CDMS: This means contract design and manufacturing service. This commitment will not change. In the next 10 years, Hon Hai in the EV industry will redefine CDMS in the automotive field and continue to promote vertically integrated technology services. Our goal is to provide the range of high-tech services and capabilities required by automakers to propel them to become more competitive,” added Liu.

Foxconn Model B

The MODEL B crossover prototype is designed keeping in mind the mainstream younger generation. It is based on the MODEL C platform, but with changes to the platform size and a new body design. Its S-duct design, the streamlined roof, and the innovative air curtain on the D-pillar greatly reduces air turbulence. This allows the MODEL B to achieve drag coefficient of 0.26. As a personalised urban car, the compact 4.3-meter MODEL B has a cruising range of 450km and uses a 2.8-meter wheelbase to create a comfortable, roomy cockpit.

Foxconn Model C

MODEL C, as the first EV built on the MIH open platform, has gone directly from last year’s concept prototype to this year’s production vehicle, which Foxconn says fully demonstrates its automotive manufacturing capabilities. With a drag coefficient of 0.28, a 0-to-100kmph acceleration of 3.8 seconds and a distance range of nearly 700km, the model is electric, economical and multi-functional, meeting car owners’ expectations. The production-version of the MODEL C is anticipated to hit the roads in Taiwan in the second half of 2023.

Model V

With the milestone debut of the first made-in-Taiwan electric pickup MODEL V, Foxconn says it completes its range of passenger cars and large commercial vehicles. The MODEL V is the result of the vertical integration of Hon Hai and MIH alliance partners. It is the first electric pickup designed and developed in Taiwan. With a payload of up to 1-tonne and a towing capacity of 3-tonne, its dynamic performance has the ability to traverse all terrains.

The EV pickup adopts a double-cab, 5-seat configuration. Sensors surrounding the body are combined with electronic rear-view mirrors and a display screen to integrate the instrument panel, which not only improves safety, but offers intelligent technology to users. The overall experience suits all types of drivers, whether their journey takes them through urban neighbourhoods or the rugged outdoors.

Scalable software platform

The company says to lower the entry threshold for the electric vehicle industry it has simplified the complexity of software development and greatly shortened the development time through HHEV.OS.

This ideal EV software platform has excellent scalability, conforms to vehicle regulations and safety, and ensures instant and reliable transmission. Through the HHEV.OS software platform, EV designers will be able to focus on the most valuable development work and achieve the purpose of rapid product launch. At the same time, Hon Hai will also apply to MIH to make HHEV.OS the standard for the MIH software open platform.

The key automotive components showcased at the event included – the self-developed ‘EPS Electric Power Steering System’, which Foxconn says is an upgrade to a 48V motor, compared with the traditional 12V motor, while shrinking in size by 20%. On top of adhering to the highest safety integrity ASIL-D standards, the component breakthroughs attest to its key technical capabilities in motors, automotive ECUs, ball screws, and other important mechanisms.

On display are solid-state batteries that stand up to safety and withstand temperature change, and silicon carbide power modules with a variety of heat dissipation base plate structures to meet the various power performance requirements of EVs. These key components being exhibited demonstrate the integrity of the upstream and downstream EV supply chain.

At the first annual HHTD in 2020, Hon Hai announced the MIH open platform, promoting standardisation, modularisation and platforms approach for technologies.