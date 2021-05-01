Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a ‘fun’ EV: All details

While these announcements were made specifically for the global markets, we think that Honda might start its EV innings in India with an electric scooter. An electric Activa perhaps?

Honda has announced some interesting plans in the electric two-wheeler space globally. The Japanese giant has revealed that it will be coming up with as many as four EVs by the year 2024. The said line-up of eco-friendly models will have two electric scooters and two electric bikes including a ‘fun’ EV. Out of these, the three EVs will be positioned in the ‘personal use space’ as Honda likes to call it and their performance would be similar to that of up to 125cc conventional petrol two-wheelers. The last one will find its place in what the company is referring to as the ‘Fun’ segment. As one can see in the graphic, the said electric bike in all certainty will be high on performance. For this, Honda might take inputs from its performance & tuning division – Mugen that also makes high-performance electric bikes.

Honda bringing four electric two-wheelers doesn’t really come as a surprise as it is already working on a CB125R-based electric bike and also, an all-electric Grom. All the above announcements were made by Honda for the global markets. However, given the rising popularity of electric bikes and scooters in India and also the growing competitiveness, the time shouldn’t be far away when the company launches its first EV in the country. Honda’s selling prowess currently lies in automatic scooters with Activa leading the bandwagon. For this reason, we believe that the company would try its luck in the EV space first with an electric scooter.

If that happens, you can expect the proceedings to start with a premium product that will offer similar specs and features as the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and also, the upcoming Ola electric scooter. Bets on an all-electric Honda Activa then? How many of you would like to see that?

Source: Visordown

