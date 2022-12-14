Formula E: Mahindra Racing launches brand new livery at Valencia

The livery was designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), marking the closer collaboration between MADE and Mahindra Racing UK.

Mahindra Racing unveils its 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship livery at the official pre-season test in Valencia, Spain. The red and copper livery will adorn the #8 and #11 Gen3 Mahindra M9Electro race cars, driven this season by British racing driver and Formula E race winner, Oliver Rowland and 2016-17 Formula E Champion, Lucas Di Grassi.

Speaking about the livery, Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing, said, “The Gen3 livery takes inspiration from our Born Electric platform design language and marks the latest global colour trend in fashion, with the copper combining with the signature Mahindra red. Elements of the design pay homage to Mahindra Racing’s history and our previous successes, with others demonstrating our vision towards the Gen3 era of Formula E.”

The pre-season test in Valencia will also mark the first official outing for Mahindra Racing’s new CEO, Frederic Bertrand, who joins the team ahead of Season 9.

Frederic commented: “It is a new start for the team, with this fresh new look on the cars. I have high hopes for the direction of the team, we have some fantastic people among us as well as two brilliant drivers in Oliver and Lucas.”

Testing is underway at Valencia and continues on Wednesday 14th and Friday 16th. Mahindra Racing’s set of partners includes Official Powertrain Partner ZF and e-fluids partner Shell. Maurice Lacroix, the luxury Swiss watchmaker, continues as the Official Timekeeper.