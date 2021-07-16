‘Miss the smell of petrol’? Ford introduces petrol fragrance to ease transition to electric cars

By:July 16, 2021 1:10 PM

What would be the first thing you miss about traditional cars in a world full of electric ones? Ford went around asking the same question to find out that one in five drivers said they’d miss the smell of petrol. Moreover, Petrol also ranks as a more popular scent than both wine and cheese, and almost identically to the smell of new books. Ford says that the new scent will help drivers transition to EVs through their sense of smell.

Ford clarifies that the perfume will not really smell exactly like petrol and that Mach-Eau is designed “to please the nose of any wearer. It blends smoky accords, aspects of rubber and even an ‘animal’ element to give a nod to the Mustang heritage.”

Ford revealed the fragrance this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The manufacturer says that it will not actually sell the scent, but it was created to “help dispel myths around electric cars and convince traditional car enthusiasts of the potential of electric vehicles.”

Also read: Ford expects 40% of sales to be electric by 2030: Boosts EV investments

After all, almost a quarter (24 percent) of survey respondents claimed they would miss the performance of petrol cars if they made the swap. The Mach-Eau fragrance was created by fragrance consultancy Olfiction.

In related news, Ford Motor Company announced In May this year that it is aiming for 40 percent of all sales to be electric vehicles by the year 2030. The company is spending billions on the development of EV platforms and battery manufacturing to achieve this goal.

