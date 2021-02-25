Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart says that it has been driving several other initiatives over the years in the direction of a better environment and these include reducing single-use plastic packaging in the supply chain.

Flipkart has announced that it will deploy over 25,000 electric vehicles by the year 2030. The company has already started deploying two-wheeler and two-wheeler electric vehicles in multiple locations for delivery across India in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune among many. Flipkart says that its EV fleet will include 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and 4-wheeler vehicles that are designed and assembled in India. In order to make this happen, Flipkart has partnered with multiple EV players like Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio. Moreover, the e-commerce player will place requirements in service contracts, install charging infrastructure close to its 1,400 supply chain facilities, conduct awareness programs, and also, encourage delivery executives to use EVs.

Now, digging into the details of EVs that Flipkart is going to deploy, first is the Nyx series of electric scooters by Hero Electric that offers a range of up to 150 kms on a single full charge and hence, is apt for last-mile deliveries and other commercial uses. These said electric scooters have been deployed through Flipkart’s logistics deployment partner in multiple cities across India namely Kolkata, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, to name a few.

The next one is Mahindra Electric Treo Zor electric three-wheeler that has been designed and developed in India with advanced lithium-ion batteries and connected solutions that help in efficient fleet management. Mahindra Treo Zor offers a power output of 10.7 hp along with a peak torque of 42 Nm along with the highest-in-class payload of 550 kg. Moreover, the Treo Zor has the longest-in-industry wheelbase when compared with diesel and electric cargo three-wheelers.

Last is the Piaggio Ape' E Xtra FX electric three-wheeler that comes with decent power output and advanced battery technology.

