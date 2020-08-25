Flipkart logistics to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030: First Indian E-Commerce to join EV100

Flipkart has become the first Indian e-commerce to join the Climate Group’s EV100 global initiative. By 2030, the entire fleet of vehicles that supports the logistics for Flipkart will be using electric vehicles while charging infrastructure will also be set in place to support it.

August 25, 2020

Flipkart, India’s e-commerce marketplace has announced that it has committed to long-term sustainability by confirming its transition to fully electric-powered logistics by 2030. Flipkart has now joined the Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative — EV100. The EV100 initiative is roping in companies around the world to transition to cleaner emission vehicles by 2030. Flipkart is the first Indian e-commerce to join the initiative. Currently, the initiative has over 70 companies globally who have committed to the same, which include some Indian companies as well like — Shuttl, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, State Bank of India, Wipro to name a few. Flipkart has committed to an integration of EVs into its entire logistics fleet of vehicles in a phased manner, including its directly owned or leased corporate fleets. By 2030, Flipkart is aiming to transition its logistical reliance entirely on electric vehicles.

Flipkart mentions that it will achieve this by placing requirements in service contracts and installing charging infrastructure around its 1,400 supply chain premises. The brand will also conduct awareness programmes and will also incentivise its delivery executives to move towards using electric vehicles. The e-commerce brand will also help transition its employees, delivery partners and workers to EVs as it aims to help India’s ambition to transition up to 30% to electric mobility by 2030.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group said that the companies commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative ties in with this larger vision of environmental sustainability and enables it to learn from global perspectives of the EV100 ecosystem.

He added that the company has the scale and scope along with intense focus on the sustainability agenda which is why it believes that it can play a significant role in the fast-tracking of EV adoption.

Flipkart has already been working for the last year to widen a network of ecosystem partners across charging providers, regulators and policymakers skill development agencies, aggregators and OEMs working towards the goal. As a part of the same, Flipkart hopes to help optimise the designing and manufacturing of EVs for e-commerce while supporting market demand.

