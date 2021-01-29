Five myths around Electric Vehicles and the truth behind them

Like all new technologies, it’s important to demystify common doubts and questions before jumping to conclusions. Here we discuss and debunk five of the foremost common myths around electric cars.

The last decade of human history has witnessed an outstanding push towards sustainable growth and high pushback against environmental pollution on all fronts. This has led to the recent uptake of electrical vehicles (EVs), positioned to be the keystone of the subsequent generation of transportation for human society. However, like all new technologies, it’s important to demystify common doubts and questions before jumping to conclusions. Here we discuss and debunk five of the foremost common myths around EVs.

Myth 1: EVs take time to charge

One of the foremost common concerns for people considering a shift to EVs is that while they will refuel their vehicle in a matter of minutes, charging an EV may take hours. This argument doesn’t take into consideration the change in fueling patterns that EVs cause.

EVs are often charged nightly or every few nights, with a basic 240V power outlet, if you’ve got a parking lot or a garage. This suggests you’ll avoid long lines at petrol pumps or CNG stations. Similarly, driving long distances would become far easier once charging infrastructure is developed on Indian highways. Current superchargers can offer a full charge in 30 to 60 minutes; that’s about as long as having lunch. Many companies are also considering the installation of charging stations in their parking spaces and working strongly towards making an adequate infrastructure for EVs.

MG’s fast charging tops up the ZS EV from 0%-80% in 50 minutes. Customers can get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost through MG.

Myth 2: EVs are uneconomical

This should not be surprising, because it is representative of the generic curve that new technology follows. While most EVs are at high price points in luxury markets today, this is quickly changing – especially in India where costs are being brought down through subsidies and EVs are being made more accessible. Maintenance costs are also economical since EVs have fewer moving parts, more efficient cooling systems, and no oil.

Manufacturers also provide maintenance packages to enhance the EV ownership experience. For example, MG has introduced the MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited km on the car and 8 years/1,50,000 km warranty on the battery, along with roadside assistance (RSA) for five years.

Myth 3: EV batteries are really expensive and need to get replaced frequently

Lithium-ion battery costs are vividly reducing and India is gearing towards serious investment in high-performance batteries.

Currently, EV batteries, for instance, have up to 90% capacity after driving 2,41,000 km, which is more than what we’d see on the odo of a car in a typical Indian household. For those who cross this threshold, EV companies offer a guarantee of eight years of the battery. For the warranty on the battery pack, for private customers, the MG ZS EV will offer an 8 years/1,50,000 km warranty.

Myth 4: EVs are unfit for long-distance travel

The low adoption rate of EVs is due to a myth that the vehicle range will not be enough for traveling from one city to another or just outside the city. However, the new-age, global line of electric vehicles with extremely capable batteries ensures that vehicles have the capacity to travel above 300 km.

The entry of global EV leaders into the market is expected to change the current market dynamics as they localise their internationally-proven EV offerings so that it can better suit the demands of the local consumer base in India. With the government’s increasing thrust on charging stations, soon there’ll be a time when an individual can travel from Delhi to Chandigarh, with the availability of a number of charging stations along the way. The MG ZS EV can cover a 340 km range in one charge.

Myth 5: EVs have low speed

While this has been a standard assumption about most electric vehicles in the past, EV development has now arrived at a stage where we now have electric race cars. EVs deliver instant torque much quicker than conventional fossil fuel engines, resulting in rapid acceleration. Even in consumer vehicles, EVs today can do speeds of 96 km/h in 2.5 seconds. For instance, the MG ZS EV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

