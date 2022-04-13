Fisker Inc. sets up headquarters in Hyderabad: Aims to launch 2 EVs in India

Fisker already has a team of more than 450 employees across the globe. The Indian headquarters is set to generate jobs for nearly 200 people.

American EV maker Fisker Inc. has established its Indian headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana. The company has plans to use this new operation centre to work on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. The Indian arm of Fisker Inc has been given the name Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd. The firm has already started hiring locals who will work in tandem with the Fisker team in California, USA.

Fisker Ocean is an electric SUV from the California-based manufacturer that is set to go into production on November 17, 2022 at the carbon-neutral factory of Fisker’s manufacturing partner, Magna Steyr, in Graz, Austria. Once launched, it will come in four trims – Sport, Ultra, Extreme and One. The base Sport trim will deliver an estimated range of 440km (WLTP test cycle) while the Extreme and One trims are expected to deliver up to 630km(WLTP). Fisker has reportedly worked extensively with its battery supplier CATL. They have used using two different chemistries, to maximize performance and minimize cost for the Fisker Ocean lineup.

“Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities,” Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India.”

Henrik Fisker is not a new name in the automotive industry. He has designed some beloved and iconic cars throughout his career. These include instantly recognizable names such as the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, DB9 and the BMW Z8. Henrik had previously started Fisker Automotive and designed the Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid sports car.