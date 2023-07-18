Fisker confirms 100 units of Fisker Extreme Vigyan e-SUV for India, deliveries to begin this year

The cost of Fisker Extreme Vigyan Edition will align with Europe, where the Fisker Ocean Extreme is priced at 69,950 euros (Rs 61.4 lakh), plus import taxes and logistics for India.

American electric vehicle start-up Fisker has announced that it will produce 100 Fisker Extreme Vigyan Edition all-electric SUVs for the Indian market.

The deliveries of the e-SUVs will start in Q4 2023 (October-December). While the company has not revealed the exact pricing it says the cost of Fisker Extreme Vigyan Edition will align with Europe, where the Fisker Ocean Extreme is priced at 69,950 euros (Rs 61.4 lakh), plus import taxes and logistics for India.

The EV start-up has been mulling plans to set up manufacturing in India and is open to local partnership for achieving economies of scale.

India plans

While it is yet to look at local sourcing, it established an office in Hyderabad last year. It is also in the process of homologating the e-SUV by September.

“India offers exciting opportunities for us. Following the successful start of deliveries in Europe and the US, we’re thrilled that we can bring the Fisker Ocean Extreme, with its class-leading range and unique features, to a new market where we plan to grow our brand rapidly over the coming years,” said Henrik Fisker, Chairman & CEO, Fisker.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has a claimed EPA range of 360 miles (580km) on standard 20-inch wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class. In Europe, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 707km/440 UK miles on standard 20-inch wheels and tyres, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today.