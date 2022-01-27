First fully electric Bentley to be launched in 2025: Four more to follow by 2030

Luxury carmaker Bentley has committed to the plan of becoming carbon neutral by the year 2030. They will launch their first EV in 2025 and bring four more products by 2030.

As part of Bentley Motors’ Beyond100 strategy, the company has confirmed that their first fully electric car will be produced in 2025 and will be designed and manufactured at their Crewe facility. They also have a new programme called Five-in-Five plan, under which the company plans to roll out a new EV every year from 2025 to 2030. The historic plant at Crewe rolled out its first vehicle almost 75 years ago and will now be part of Bentley’s future in producing EVs.

Another big step taken by the British carmaker is a massive investment of $3.4 billion in their Crewe facility in England. While the site had achieved carbon neutral production in 2019, Bentley further wants to turn it into a Dream Factory and further reduce the environmental impact it has. As part of the new plans, the number of solar panels on site will increase from 30,000 to 40,000 in the next two years. Bentley aims to reduce water consumption, waste to landfill and other environmental impacts for every vehicle built in Crewe to an absolute minimum until 2030.

Apart from announcing new EVs and making their manufacturing process more sustainable, Bentley is also taking additional steps like using sustainable biofuel in fleet cars and encouraging their suppliers to become carbon neutral. The British car manufacturer had recently launched the 2022 Flying Spur PHEV and five additional derivatives of the Bentayga PHEV. They believe that more than 20 per cent of their sales this year will come from hybrid cars.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said, “Simultaneously accelerating our Beyond100 strategy and securing BEV production at Crewe, alongside a £2.5 billion investment, makes this a major landmark in Bentley’s 102-year history. It is a shining light for the Bentley family, our suppliers and partners, as well as the automotive industry and UK manufacturing as a whole.”