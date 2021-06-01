First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be ‘brand new’ model

Rolls-Royce is not known for loud engines, to begin with, so electrified powertrains fit well into the brand's persona as "it's torquey, it's super silent," says Mueller-Oetvoes

2016 103EX Concept

With automobile manufacturers the world over shifting focus to electric vehicles, Rolls-Royce is now joining the transition with an all-new electric car for its super-rich clientele. Keeping the launch timeline under wraps, Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Bloomberg Television in an interview that “it will of course obviously be a brand-new Rolls-Royce, rest assured”.

It was in 2017 when the luxury car manufacturer announced it would skip hybrids and go straight to electric vehicles and in 2020, trademarked the name ‘Silent Shadow’ – a nod to the vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. Details about the upcoming EV aren’t available yet. Rolls is tight-lipped about its arrival but early rumours suggest it would be sometime later in the decade.

Rolls-Royce is not known for loud engines, to begin with, so electrified powertrains fit well into the brand’s persona as “it’s torquey, it’s super silent,” Mueller-Oetvoes notes in the interview.

Also read: Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Lunaz’s electric Rolls-Royce

There have been reports that Rolls-Royce has been testing its EV tech in an electric Phantom prototype. The Silent Shadow could look a bit like the 2016 103EX Concept which hosted a load of tech including full autonomy as the interior had no controls whatsoever. It is unlikely though that the Silent Shadow will come without a steering wheel.

We have seen an example of an electric Rolls-Royce before. In August 2020, electric classic car creator Lunaz just took the wraps off new electric Rolls-Royce models restored from the ground up before being transformed to their all-electric avatars. One of them was a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.