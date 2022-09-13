Fire breaks out at EV showroom killing 8 in Secunderabad

A fire broke out in Secunderabad at an electric two-wheeler showroom, killing 8 and injuring several lives. The investigation is currently ongoing.

An electric two-wheeler showroom in Secunderabad caught fire, killing 8 people and injuring many more. The fire reportedly broke out at around 10 pm and spread to a lodge and a restaurant near the Secunderabad passport office with as many as 24 people trapped in the buildings.

The hotel staff reported the fire to the concerned department, who rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

As per preliminary reports and eyewitnesses, the fire was most likely caused by electric two-wheelers that were being charged on the ground floor, causing a short circuit.

As per reports by ANI, the smoke engulfed the first and second floors of the building. Some risked their lives to jump from the building and were then rescued by locals and taken to the hospital. However, for some, it was too late as eight people, including a woman, lost their lives in the incident.

Responding to the fire incident caused by the electric two-wheeler, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathy to the victims and announced financial support. The Prime Minister announced that Rs 2 lakh will be paid to the next of kin for those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be paid to the injured.”

Local authorities have said that the incident is under investigation and will reveal details as soon as the cause was found.

An electric two-wheeler causing a fire such as this in Secunderabad is not an isolated incident, as, in the recent past, electric two-wheelers made by Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV, and others have been in the limelight for their vehicles catching fire and claiming lives in certain instances.

Nitin Gadkari had also announced that electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are negligent towards such incidences will face heavy penalties and also asked EV makers to recall vehicles of certain batches to be checked and rectified.