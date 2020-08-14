Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

The festive season offer is till August 15 and customers are urged to book their Okinawa electric scooter online to maintain social distancing and at the same time get the benefits.

Okinawa has unveiled its festive season offers for customers. While recently the company introduced online sales for its electric scooters, one now stands to gain monetarily if they do so. For example, customers booking the Okinawa scooter online until August 15, stand to get up to Rs 6,000 gift vouchers. Through this scheme, the customers will be given these vouchers during the delivery of the scooter. It is being said that the physical delivery of the e-scooter will happen at the dealership level. It is likely that to promote social distancing, one can also have the delivery at their desired destination at an additional cost. Ordering online will also give the customers the option to personalise their scooter with different themes as well as colours. These colours are backed up by the company and will also be endorsed on the RC book.

Okinawa says that more than 75 per cent of its dealerships are functional with the new normal procedure in place. This new normal is indeed the one wherein the dealership staff sanitises the premises daily. They also wear masks as well as gloves. Customers are also required to use sanitser dispensers that are kept near the door of each Okinawa dealership. Prior appointments are being encouraged to customers so that they maintain social distancing. Okinawa dealerships have delivered more than 2,000 scooters post the lockdown.

On the launch front, Okinawa is gearing up for the oki100 electric bike. The launch was delayed due to the plant being shut due to COVID-19. It seems now that the oki100 will be launched during the festive season. This could also prove to be good as buyer sentiment is usually very high during this time. The oki100 promises to have a range in excess of 150km, top speed around 100kmph and also have ABS. It will be the first Okinawa product to boast ABS. The price tag is expected to be under Rs 1 lakh.

