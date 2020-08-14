Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

The festive season offer is till August 15 and customers are urged to book their Okinawa electric scooter online to maintain social distancing and at the same time get the benefits.

By:Published: August 14, 2020 4:35 PM

Okinawa has unveiled its festive season offers for customers. While recently the company introduced online sales for its electric scooters, one now stands to gain monetarily if they do so. For example, customers booking the Okinawa scooter online until August 15, stand to get up to Rs 6,000 gift vouchers. Through this scheme, the customers will be given these vouchers during the delivery of the scooter. It is being said that the physical delivery of the e-scooter will happen at the dealership level. It is likely that to promote social distancing, one can also have the delivery at their desired destination at an additional cost. Ordering online will also give the customers the option to personalise their scooter with different themes as well as colours. These colours are backed up by the company and will also be endorsed on the RC book.

Okinawa says that more than 75 per cent of its dealerships are functional with the new normal procedure in place. This new normal is indeed the one wherein the dealership staff sanitises the premises daily. They also wear masks as well as gloves. Customers are also required to use sanitser dispensers that are kept near the door of each Okinawa dealership. Prior appointments are being encouraged to customers so that they maintain social distancing. Okinawa dealerships have delivered more than 2,000 scooters post the lockdown.

On the launch front, Okinawa is gearing up for the oki100 electric bike. The launch was delayed due to the plant being shut due to COVID-19. It seems now that the oki100 will be launched during the festive season. This could also prove to be good as buyer sentiment is usually very high during this time. The oki100 promises to have a range in excess of 150km, top speed around 100kmph and also have ABS. It will be the first Okinawa product to boast ABS. The price tag is expected to be under Rs 1 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

Good news for Hyundai Creta, Verna owners! Free 50-point check-up, discounts on labour charges & more

Good news for Hyundai Creta, Verna owners! Free 50-point check-up, discounts on labour charges & more

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review | Friendlier Dominar good for touring, great for city

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review | Friendlier Dominar good for touring, great for city

Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

India's best-selling scooter Honda Activa 6G gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

India's best-selling scooter Honda Activa 6G gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Toyota Urban Cruiser partially revealed in new teaser: Bookings to open this month

Toyota Urban Cruiser partially revealed in new teaser: Bookings to open this month

Royal Enfield's 68% sales decline pushes Eicher Motors' revenue down in Q1 FY21

Royal Enfield's 68% sales decline pushes Eicher Motors' revenue down in Q1 FY21

Tata Signa 4825.TK truck launched: India's largest tipper's specs, features

Tata Signa 4825.TK truck launched: India's largest tipper's specs, features

MG Gloster India launch soon: 5 things to expect from this premium SUV

MG Gloster India launch soon: 5 things to expect from this premium SUV

How Renault India managed to buck COVID-19 sales decline, new SUV and festive offers

How Renault India managed to buck COVID-19 sales decline, new SUV and festive offers

India's highest-selling car Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 40 lakh unit sales: A glimpse at its incredible journey!

India's highest-selling car Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 40 lakh unit sales: A glimpse at its incredible journey!

Hyundai’s new Mobility Membership Program to offer credit card like benefits for customers

Hyundai’s new Mobility Membership Program to offer credit card like benefits for customers

Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Renault Duster turbo petrol launch this month: More power than Creta, Seltos

Renault Duster turbo petrol launch this month: More power than Creta, Seltos

Isuzu Motors India partners with TVS Automobiles: Authorised workshop to service other car brands

Isuzu Motors India partners with TVS Automobiles: Authorised workshop to service other car brands

Price hike alert! TVS Radeon BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Price hike alert! TVS Radeon BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

MoRTH approves sale and registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries: Benefits explained

MoRTH approves sale and registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries: Benefits explained

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review, roadtest: A beginner's on-off road bike

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review, roadtest: A beginner's on-off road bike

Audi India rolls out updated 'myAudi Connect' app: Key features, benefits listed!

Audi India rolls out updated 'myAudi Connect' app: Key features, benefits listed!

Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched: Price, spes, features listed

Ford Freestyle Flair edition launched: Price, spes, features listed