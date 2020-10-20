Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

All three electric scooters that Gemopai offers in India are available with a discount as well as freebies. One will also get an exchange bonus.

Gemopai is looking to brighten the festive season for its customers. The UP-based electric two-wheeler maker is offering a variety of discounts as well as offers to entice prospective buyers. For example, there are cash discounts ranging between Rs 2,000 – 5,500 on electric scooters like the Astrid Lite, Miso and Ryder. One can book the scooter now and get benefits. These are available only till November 20, 2020. Multiple accessories are also been given free of cost to customers during this period. Moreover, if one is looking to exchange their old vehicle, an additional Rs 1,000 discount will be offered through CredR. Gemopai has also got around 60 dealerships functional in the country. All of these also have an attached service centre with them. One can book the scooters online or through one of these authorised contact points.

The Gemopai range of scooters boast Li-ion batteries and are swappable too. Amit Raj Singh, co-founder Gemopai Electric said that during the lockdown and subsequently, people have been looking forward to personal mobility. They are also looking at options that are not only affordable but also safe. He said that this has led to a lot of enquiries for electric vehicles, especially scooters. With these offers, owning a Gemopai electric scooter has become much more easier and at the same time hassle-free. He added that Gemopai wants to support customers by offering them viable mobility options and at a lower price point.

Gemopai, during the lockdown launched the Miso electric scooter. It is called India’s first social distancing scooter and has a 25kmph top speed. The Miso has a 17.5Ah 48V Li-ion battery. It can be charged to 90 per cent in just two hours. There are also the Astride Lite as well as Ryder scooters too. The Astrid is the flagship model and is priced at Rs 80,000, ex-showroom.

