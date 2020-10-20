Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

All three electric scooters that Gemopai offers in India are available with a discount as well as freebies. One will also get an exchange bonus.

By:Updated: Oct 20, 2020 4:29 PM

Gemopai is looking to brighten the festive season for its customers. The UP-based electric two-wheeler maker is offering a variety of discounts as well as offers to entice prospective buyers. For example, there are cash discounts ranging between Rs 2,000 – 5,500 on electric scooters like the Astrid Lite, Miso and Ryder. One can book the scooter now and get benefits. These are available only till November 20, 2020. Multiple accessories are also been given free of cost to customers during this period. Moreover, if one is looking to exchange their old vehicle, an additional Rs 1,000 discount will be offered through CredR. Gemopai has also got around 60 dealerships functional in the country. All of these also have an attached service centre with them. One can book the scooters online or through one of these authorised contact points.

The Gemopai range of scooters boast Li-ion batteries and are swappable too. Amit Raj Singh, co-founder Gemopai Electric said that during the lockdown and subsequently, people have been looking forward to personal mobility. They are also looking at options that are not only affordable but also safe. He said that this has led to a lot of enquiries for electric vehicles, especially scooters. With these offers, owning a Gemopai electric scooter has become much more easier and at the same time hassle-free. He added that Gemopai wants to support customers by offering them viable mobility options and at a lower price point.

Also Read Gemopai Astrid Lite review

Gemopai, during the lockdown launched the Miso electric scooter. It is called India’s first social distancing scooter and has a 25kmph top speed. The Miso has a 17.5Ah 48V Li-ion battery. It can be charged to 90 per cent in just two hours. There are also the Astride Lite as well as Ryder scooters too. The Astrid is the flagship model and is priced at Rs  80,000, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!