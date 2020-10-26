Festival offer: Buy Okinawa EV and stand to win an R30 electric scooter

The Okinawa range of electric scooters have various other festive season offers on them including assured gifts like gift voucher coupons worth Rs 6,000.

Okinawa Autotech, the leading two-wheeler electric bike maker has announced a fresh set of offers for its prospective customers. The Okinawa festive season offers are valid for nearly a month – October 24 – November 15, 2020. During this time, if a customer were to book an Okinawa electric scooter, they get a chance to be part of a lucky draw. 10 winners will be selected and all of them will get an Okinawa R30 low-speed electric scooter. The name of the winners will be announced on November 30. On every booking, customers also get assured gifts. These include gift vouchers which are worth Rs 6,000. The offer is valid for all customers who book their Okinawa scooter online or from a dealership. If one were to book a scooter digitally, he/she will also get the chance to customise their Okinawa scooter. The customisation will be done at the factory.

While Okinawa did have initial problems during the lockdown, things began to look up. During this festive season, Okinawa expects to have a 40 per cent rise in sales. Prospective customers have already seen how electric vehicles came to the fore during lockdown. The fact that they are less polluting is also not lost. Jeetender Sharma, MD of Okinawa Autotech said that during the pandemic, a lot of industries had to face difficulties. This includes the auto sector. However, once the lockdown was lifted, customers were interested in buying Okinawa products. Due to social distancing becoming the new norm, customers were more aware about EVs. Seeing the shift from ICE to EV is a huge victory. The aforementioned offers from the company are a symbol that together, we can bring about a change by eliminating pollution.

On the launch front, Okinawa is readying its electric bike for a launch. The bike was originally supposed to be launched earlier this year but now it has been postponed.

