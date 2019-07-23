Farasis Energy partners with Napino for Made in India batteries for EVs in India

Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd has announced its partnership with Farasis Energy USA, Inc. to provide locally assembled lithium-ion battery packs for two and three-wheelers for the Indian market. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which states that Napino and Farasis will jointly develop the business in India.

Farasis Energy is a California-born company with its headquarter in China. Farasis is one of the market leaders in providing high energy density lithium-ion battery cells and packs to automotive OEMs globally. The company also has end to end capability and expertise from cells to applications.

Napino Auto and Electronics is a Gurgaon, Harayana based Indian company which supplies various automotive components to some of the leading OEMs in India like Hero, Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Mahindra, Ather, Okinawa only to name a few. Their portfolio includes ECUs (electronic control units), capacitor, discharge ignition systems, regulator rectifiers, wiring harnesses, handlebar switches and E-Mobility products among other electronic offerings.

Naveen Kumar, CEO, Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd. said, “Our partnership with Farasis Energy comes in at the right time with the governments push to promote faster adoption of EVs. The manufacturing of battery packs is an integral part of our e-mobility strategy. It is our aim to be a leading provider of safe, reliable and high energy battery packs for the Indian market and we are very optimistic about the success of our collaboration with Farasis Energy which will support us to localize cutting edge Lithium-ion battery pack technology for our customers.”

Thanh Nguyen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing said, “We are very excited about the partnership with Napino for providing battery packs for electric vehicles. Given the huge potential offered by the Indian market, we foresee that India will become one of the largest e-mobility markets in the world. This strategic collaboration will enable us to access this fast-growing market.”