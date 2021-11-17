Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Through this summit, Express Mobility aims to bring all concerned parties together on a singular platform for the exchange of thoughts and ideas, networking, and discussing a way forward for the EV industry in India.

By:November 17, 2021 1:22 PM
ev conference express mobility

Express Mobility, a new web portal for automotive B2B, components and industry news launched some months back by the Financial Express, will be holding its second event, once again bringing industry experts together on a single platform. While the first event concentrated on connected mobility, the second – 2021 EV Conference – will revolve around electric mobility. Moreover, Express Mobility takes immense pleasure to announce that Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, will be the Guest of Honour at the virtual event. To be held on the 24th of November, the registrations for the event have been opened and can be accessed through this link.

The 2021 EV Conference will see attendance from notable names from the electric vehicle industry in India including OEMs, components suppliers, mobility solutions providers, EV charging infrastructure providers and design & development houses.

The event will offer a platform to interact with speakers from notable organisations working in the field of electric mobility and its related industries. Considering the ongoing pandemic, an online venue for the event will ensure safety while opening opportunities for networking with relevant people.

Electric vehicles are now more popular than ever and estimates suggest the market is likely to grow by 200 times by the end of this decade if India sticks with its 2030 plans. For electric vehicles to be widely accepted, a sophisticated ecosystem is required to cater to all EV needs. Several suppliers need to work in tandem including EV manufacturers, battery developers, tech like BMS providers, connected tech providers, charging solutions providers, etc.

Through this summit, Express Mobility aims to bring all concerned parties together on a singular platform for the exchange of thoughts and ideas, networking, and discussing a way forward for the EV industry in India.

Register now – 2021 Electric Mobility Summit – A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

One Moto Global to launch its first two electric scooters in India tomorrow

One Moto Global to launch its first two electric scooters in India tomorrow

Tata Altroz variant lineup rejigged: Now starts from Rs. 5.90 lakh

Tata Altroz variant lineup rejigged: Now starts from Rs. 5.90 lakh

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Skoda Kushaq's base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Skoda Kushaq's base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

India-bound 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of EICMA debut: What to expect

India-bound 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of EICMA debut: What to expect

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices, dimensions, specs, & features

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices, dimensions, specs, & features

2022 Skoda Karoq's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on 30th November

2022 Skoda Karoq's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on 30th November

Audi reportedly buying McLaren: BMW exits from race

Audi reportedly buying McLaren: BMW exits from race

2021 Honda Grazia Repsol Team edition launched with these changes: Price, specs, features

2021 Honda Grazia Repsol Team edition launched with these changes: Price, specs, features

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR comparison: Specs, design, features, & prices

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR comparison: Specs, design, features, & prices

Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India at Rs 28.95 lakh: Nine-seater version discontinued

Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India at Rs 28.95 lakh: Nine-seater version discontinued

Bounce Infinity electric scooter with removable battery teased ahead of launch: Bookings open soon

Bounce Infinity electric scooter with removable battery teased ahead of launch: Bookings open soon

Hero MotoCorp's first EV to be made at Chittoor plant: Launch timeline announced

Hero MotoCorp's first EV to be made at Chittoor plant: Launch timeline announced

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices