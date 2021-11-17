Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Through this summit, Express Mobility aims to bring all concerned parties together on a singular platform for the exchange of thoughts and ideas, networking, and discussing a way forward for the EV industry in India.

Express Mobility, a new web portal for automotive B2B, components and industry news launched some months back by the Financial Express, will be holding its second event, once again bringing industry experts together on a single platform. While the first event concentrated on connected mobility, the second – 2021 EV Conference – will revolve around electric mobility. Moreover, Express Mobility takes immense pleasure to announce that Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, will be the Guest of Honour at the virtual event. To be held on the 24th of November, the registrations for the event have been opened and can be accessed through this link.

The 2021 EV Conference will see attendance from notable names from the electric vehicle industry in India including OEMs, components suppliers, mobility solutions providers, EV charging infrastructure providers and design & development houses.

The event will offer a platform to interact with speakers from notable organisations working in the field of electric mobility and its related industries. Considering the ongoing pandemic, an online venue for the event will ensure safety while opening opportunities for networking with relevant people.

Electric vehicles are now more popular than ever and estimates suggest the market is likely to grow by 200 times by the end of this decade if India sticks with its 2030 plans. For electric vehicles to be widely accepted, a sophisticated ecosystem is required to cater to all EV needs. Several suppliers need to work in tandem including EV manufacturers, battery developers, tech like BMS providers, connected tech providers, charging solutions providers, etc.

Through this summit, Express Mobility aims to bring all concerned parties together on a singular platform for the exchange of thoughts and ideas, networking, and discussing a way forward for the EV industry in India.

