Exclusive: Techo Electra Saathi electric bike (Gemopai Miso rival) launch in India soon

The Techo Electra Saathi electric bike will be launched at a price tag around Rs 60,000, with disc brakes at both ends, an expected range of 120km, and lots of utility spaces.

By:Updated: Jul 07, 2020 4:23 PM

Techo Electra is a well-known name in the western regions of the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler maker operates out of Pune, Maharashtra and it sells three scooters right now – Emerge, Raptor and Neo. While there were talks that Techo Electra will launch an FZ-styled electric bike at the end of 2019, COVID-19 seems to have played havoc there as well. However, there seems to be a change in plans. Techo Electra has another bike lined-up. The Techo Electra Saathi electric bike resembles the recently launched Gemopai Miso at least with the silhouette and design plan. Express Drives has got an exclusive image of this upcoming electric bike. While the specifications aren’t out, we believe it will run a Li-ion battery and should have a range of around 120km. The expected price of the Techo Electra Saathi electric bike will be in the Rs 50,000 range.

From the image, it is clear that this bike will be more on the lines of a moped than a full-fledged motorcycle like the Revolt RV400. Techo Electra has got a retro square headlamp design with a projector light inside. A square DRL seems to be housed in this system as well. One can find the name of the bike where one will expect the tank to be. There are telescopic front forks and likely a side-mounted shock absorber at the rear. One can also see disc brakes at both ends, linked by CBS and regenerative braking. The floorboard seems quite spacious and the bike feels more like a utilitarian (TVS XL100) vehicle.

The utilitarian feeling is amplified when you see the flower basket-like storage in the front as well as a carrier at the rear. This bike’s front wheel could be a 12-inch unit while the rear one might be 10-inches. The centre stand looks to be an easy one to pop the bike on. Overall, the weight of the bike should be less than 80kg.

A source tells us that the bike is almost ready to be launched. Expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

