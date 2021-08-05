Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

The product specifications revealed that the Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100 kph, and 0-50 km per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds.

By:Updated: Aug 05, 2021 11:11 AM

Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based EV maker announced its development and expansion plans ahead of its launch. The company will be unveiling its flagship e-scooter Simple One on 15th August in Bengaluru. While the brand had announced that it would launch in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, followed by other cities in phase 1, Simple Energy has been working on its factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu that will have a capacity to manufacture 10 lakh units annually.

In regard to this development in the company, the flagship product Simple One will be launched in multiple states across India.

The launch cities would include Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab respectively. Simple Energy has also finalized the company-owned experience centers in cities of these states to be able to scale up soon, thus helping in commencing deliveries.

The product specifications revealed that the Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100 kph, and 0-50 km per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds.

Other key features are a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc The e-scooter will be priced from Rs1,10,000 to Rs.1,20,000.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

Studds launches Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds launches Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Green Vehicle Rating India: Challenges, future plans of environmental grading of EVs, bikes explained

Green Vehicle Rating India: Challenges, future plans of environmental grading of EVs, bikes explained

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport

Joy e-bike sees 446% sales growth in July 2021: 945 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy e-bike sees 446% sales growth in July 2021: 945 electric bikes, scooters sold

Evolution of automotive glazing in India: Impact of pandemic and road ahead

Evolution of automotive glazing in India: Impact of pandemic and road ahead

Harley-Davidson back in India: First batch including Pan America 1250 booked already

Harley-Davidson back in India: First batch including Pan America 1250 booked already

Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh: Find out what is new

Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh: Find out what is new

New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor