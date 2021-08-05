Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

The product specifications revealed that the Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100 kph, and 0-50 km per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds.

Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based EV maker announced its development and expansion plans ahead of its launch. The company will be unveiling its flagship e-scooter Simple One on 15th August in Bengaluru. While the brand had announced that it would launch in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, followed by other cities in phase 1, Simple Energy has been working on its factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu that will have a capacity to manufacture 10 lakh units annually.

In regard to this development in the company, the flagship product Simple One will be launched in multiple states across India.

The launch cities would include Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab respectively. Simple Energy has also finalized the company-owned experience centers in cities of these states to be able to scale up soon, thus helping in commencing deliveries.

“We have been receiving a lot of requests from many cities across India to book the vehicle. The company felt the need to address these requests and kickstart the phase1 plan. We are also commencing the pre-bookings from PAN India from the launch day. The future is certainly cleaner and greener for Simple Energy,” Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and, CEO of Simple Energy, said. Also read: Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

Other key features are a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc The e-scooter will be priced from Rs1,10,000 to Rs.1,20,000.

