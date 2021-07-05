Exclusive: Simple Energy’s new 240-km range electric scooter to be called Simple One

As announced by the company, Simple Energy will be launching its first electric vehicle on 15 August this year in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad followed by other cities in months to come.

By:July 5, 2021 11:42 AM

Simple Energy, a Bangalore-based EV startup, has trademarked the name Simple One for its flagship electric scooter. Previously codenamed Mark2, Simple One will be the debut offering from the company. The name Simple One is also the first name trademarked by the company.

“We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. Although it was known as Mark2, the name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective. The team is now gearing up for the launch,” Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said.

The electric scooter Simple One will likely be priced around Rs 1,10,000 to 1,20,000. This electric vehicle has a claimed range of 240 km.

Specifications for the Mark 2 electric scooter revealed by Simple Energy include a 4.8 kWh battery which promises a 240-km range in Eco mode. The top speed is claimed at 100 km/h and 0-50 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. The scooter has a mid-drive motor along with a portable battery and boasts smart features like a touchscreen instrument screen with navigation on the go, Bluetooth connectivity, etc.

As announced in November 2020, Simple Energy’s prototype Mark 1 achieved an ARAI-approved range of more than 230 km with a 4-kilowatt hour battery pack that has been developed in-house by Simple Energy.

