Exclusive: Simple Energy to launch electric scooter for last-mile delivery in 2021 fourth quarter

Simple Energy say that the product has been designed and developed last-mile fleets, logistics, and other allied businesses. This would be the second product after it launches the Mark2 electric scooter in August

By:Updated: Jun 14, 2021 2:05 PM
simple energy elelctric scooter last mile delivery

Simple Energy has announced its entry into the B2B market. The startup states that it had begun the initial development of the B2B product line a year ago along with the testing and development of its flagship e-scooter codenamed Mark2. So far, not many details about the new last-mile delivery scooter’s specifications have been revealed, except that it will make use of IoT tech and will feature a portable battery pack. The new scooter is planned to be launched by November. This will be the second product to launch for the startup after it officially rolls out its flagship electric scooter Mark2 on 15 August.

The startup states that the scooter will “cater to the load problem of high load low-speed problems,” which could suggest that it will not be a low-speed electric scooter restricted to 25 km/h as most last-mile electric scooters are in the market currently. It goes on to claim the features onboard “would make the product quicker even with the maximum load and most likely be the fastest in the segment.”

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

“Via Simple Energy and all its offerings, we aim to disrupt and set a product benchmark in the EV segment, and particularly the logistic market through the B2B product. Another challenge was to match the price point expectation of the business; we needed to create a product that is not only better looking but also should have the right mix of utility and price,” Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said.

Simple say that the product has been designed and developed last-mile fleets, logistics, and other allied businesses. While the company is currently in the testing and the development of the two-wheeler, it is also planning to roll out products in the electric three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments eventually.

